UN food agency pauses aid to famine-hit Sudan displacement camp of a half-million people

“Without immediate assistance, thousands of desperate families in Zamzam could starve in the coming weeks,” said the agency's regional director, Laurent Bukera.

The WFP and partners managed only to reach 60,000 people this month amid intensified shelling on the camp.

A recent attack destroyed the camp’s central open market, pushing residents farther from accessing essential food and supplies, the agency said.

Earlier this week, the Doctors Without Borders medical charity said it paused its operations, including its field hospital, in the camp due intensified attacks.