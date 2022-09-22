UN experts detail extensive war crimes amid Tigray conflict

The findings, in a recent report, shed new light on widely-chronicled moves by the federal government to deny access to basic services including telecommunications, banking and access to humanitarian aid to the population of Tigray during the fighting.

“We also made findings relating to very — really barbaric — attacks by use of rape and other acts of sexual violence that was committed by parties to the conflict that include (Ethiopia's military forces), but also to the Tigray forces," Murungi said.

The report cited “reasonable grounds to believe” that the Ethiopian government had committed the crimes against humanity of murder, torture, rape and sexual violence, and that both it and allied regional state governments continue to commit crimes against humanity on ethnic grounds and “other inhumane acts” designed to cause suffering or injury.

The Ethiopian government has rejected the report, Murungi said, because it believed the team exceeded its mandate.

Eritrean forces fought on the side of Ethiopian federal troops in Tigray when war started in November 2020, and have been implicated in some of the worst atrocities committed in the conflict — charges they deny. On Wednesday, Tigrayan authorities said Eritrea has launched a full-scale offensive along its border with northern Ethiopia, in an apparent escalation of fighting.

Tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed and millions displaced in Ethiopia's Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions.

