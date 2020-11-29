UN: Ethiopia's victory claim doesn't mean war is finished

Hospitals and health centers in the Tigray region are running “dangerously low” on supplies to care for the wounded, it added. Food is also running low, the result of the Tigray region being cut off from outside aid for almost a month.

The ICRC also said 1,000 Eritrean refugees have arrived in Mekele from their refugee camps near the Eritrean border, looking for food and other help.

Eritrea, which watchdogs call one of the world's most repressive countries, has remained almost silent on the allegations by the Tigray regional leaders that it has been involved in the conflict at the invitation of Ethiopia and its Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose government has denied it.

Overnight, the U.S. Embassy in Eritrea said six explosions were heard in the capital, Asmara. It followed an embassy report of another "loud noise, possibly an explosion" on Friday, nearly two weeks after the Tigray regional leader confirmed firing missiles at the city.

The latest explosions came just hours after Abiy declared victory in his government's fighting against the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which has run the northern Tigray region. The army said it was in "full control" of Mekele but the government said TPLF leaders remain on the run.

The U.S. has accused the TPLF of seeking to “internationalize” the deadly conflict in which aid groups say several hundred people have been killed, including civilians.

Communications remain almost completely severed with the Tigray region of 6 million people, and the U.N. has been unable to access it with aid. Fears are growing about the atrocities that might emerge once transport and other links are restored.

It has been impossible to verify claims made by the warring sides.

Nearly 1 million people have been displaced, including about 44,000 who fled into Sudan. The camps that are home to the 96,000 Eritrean refugees have been in the line of fire.

“We need first and foremost access” to Tigray, Grandi said, adding that his U.N. colleagues in Addis Ababa are in discussions with the government there. Abiy's government has promised a “humanitarian corridor" managed by itself, but the U.N. has stressed the importance of neutrality.

Asked about refugees' allegations that Ethiopian security forces have blocked people from fleeing the conflict into Sudan, the U.N. refugee chief said his team had not raised that issue with Ethiopia's government. But refugees told him about the “many checkpoints” and pockets of insecurity they faced as they fled.

“We have not heard of any systematic sealing-off,” Grandi said. “But certainly there are growing difficulties."

Most people traveled with nothing, Grandi said, and many are farmers who were forced to flee at harvest time, creating a “very difficult situation for them.”

Even before it declared victory in the conflict, Abiy's government was urging the refugees to return and promised to protect them. But many of the refugees have said they were running from the deadly violence of Ethiopian forces and attacks from the direction of nearby Eritrea.

“Of course, I'm not encouraging people to return,” Grandu said, adding that refugees told him they fear possible retaliation and intercommunal violence and need security assurances before they can go home.

The U.N, refugee agency is asking for almost $150 million in aid over the next six months to support up to 100,000 refugees.

Tigray women who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, breastfeed their infants inside a UNICEF tent, as Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, visits Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, visits Umm Rakouba refugee camp sheltering people who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Tigray men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, receive cooked rice from charity organization Muslim Aid, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant Tigray region Friday but said he was willing to speak to representatives "operating legally" there during a meeting with three African Union special envoys trying to end the deadly conflict between federal troops and the region's forces.

Women who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, prays after Mass at a nearby church in the Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

A Tigrayan priest who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, delivers a sermon for Sunday Mass at a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

A Tigrayan girl who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, prepares to leave after Sunday Mass ends at a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

Tigrayan women who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, pray during Sunday Mass at a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

Tigrayan men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, pray during Sunday Mass inside a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

A Tigrayan man who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, decorated walls inside a church with Ethiopian religious posters, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

A Tigrayan woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, weeps after Sunday Mass ends at a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

A Tigrayan boy who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, looks at an Ethiopian priest's Bible during Sunday Mass inside a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

A Tigrayan woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, prays after Sunday Mass ends at a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

A Tigrayan woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, carries her baby to attend Sunday Mass at a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

Tigrayan women who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, pray during Sunday Mass at a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

A Tigrayan woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region stretches her arms after Sunday Mass ends at a nearby church, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

Tigrayan women who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, pray after Sunday Mass ends at a nearby church, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

A Tigrayan woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, prays during Sunday Mass at a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

A Tigrayan woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, prays after Sunday Mass ends at a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

Tigrayan women who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, arrive for Sunday Mass at a church, near Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.