UN envoy: Wide resistance to Myanmar military's repression

She said heavy fighting has spread to new areas, putting more lives at risk and complicating operations to deliver humanitarian assistance. She said 17.6 million people now require assistance.

Heyzer said she and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have made clear that with people unable to “freely exercise their political rights without fear or intimidation,” elections called by the military for later this year only risk exacerbating the violence.

“There is no public trust in the regime, whose interest is seen as consolidating its control by making a transition from emergency rule to a longer-term military-backed government,” she said.

Heyzer said it’s critical that Myanmar’s future is decided by its people through a Myanmar-led process reflecting all voices, and she stressed that “sustainable solutions for the Rohingya people must be built into the design of a peaceful, inclusive and democratic Myanmar.”

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in August 2017 when the Myanmar military launched a brutal crackdown. International courts are considering whether that crackdown was genocide.

Heyzer thanked Bangladesh and said she heeded its message that the current situation is not sustainable, But she told the assembly that the return of the Rohingya “cannot be the mere act of closing camps or moving people” but must ensure durable solutions for their safety and well-being.

She said the Rohingya made clear during her visit last year that they want to be included in decisions on their future, and their current exclusion “has entrenched their marginalization.” She appealed for $125 million to avoid a cut in rations to the Rohingya refugees this month.

Heyzer and Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, whose country chairs the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, briefed the U.N. Security Council on Monday behind closed doors.

The U.N. envoy said she discussed with Marsudi “the urgency of concrete progress” on ASEAN’s five-point consensus on restoring peace in Myanmar adopted in April 2021. Myanmar agreed to the steps but has not implemented them.

The consensus calls for stopping violence, constructive dialogue with all parties, appointment of an ASEAN special envoy as mediator, humanitarian aid and the mediator’s visit to Myanmar including a meeting with now imprisoned leader Suu Kyi.

Heyzer said she and the Indonesian minister also discussed the possibility of a regional framework to protect the Rohingya and all other refugees from Myanmar.

With no prospects now for a negotiated settlement, the U.N. envoy was asked by reporters afterward what the next step is diplomatically.

"We cannot give up," she said, stressing that her engagement with all parties will continue in order to understand their bottom line and red lines as well as with countries that have leverage on the different players.

"At the end of the day, what we want is a movement towards a more just and a more democratic union of Myanmar for all," Heyzer said.