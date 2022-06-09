UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland

Even if a country is running unopposed, it must obtain the votes of two-thirds of the member states that voted in order to win a seat on the council.

General Assembly President Abdalla Shahid announced the results of the secret-ballot vote and congratulated the winner.

It will be Mozambique and Switzerland’s first time serving on the council, Japan’s 12th time, Ecuador’s third time and Malta’s second time.

The five new council members will start their terms on Jan. 1, replacing five countries whose two-year terms end on Dec. 31 -- India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

They will join the five veto-wielding permanent members of the council -- the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France -- and the five countries elected last year: Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and United Arab Emirates.

The 10 non-permanent seats on the council are allotted to regional groups, who usually select candidates, but sometimes cannot agree on an uncontested slate.