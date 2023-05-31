UN court issuing appeal ruling in long-running trial of 2 Serbs accused of crimes in Balkan wars

Stanisic and Simatovic initially were acquitted a decade ago by the U.N.'s Yugoslav war crimes tribunal but an appeals chamber later ordered a retrial. That case was heard by the residual mechanism that deals with unresolved cases from the Yugoslav and Rwanda tribunals.

Mechanism judges convicted the two Serbs in 2021 of involvement in crimes as paramilitaries overran the Bosnian town of Bosanski Samac in April 1992. But the judges cleared them, citing a lack of evidence, of similar crimes in other towns and villages in Bosnia and Croatia. They were each sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

“The trial chamber is satisfied that the accused provided practical assistance which had a substantial effect on the commission of the crimes of murder, forcible displacement and persecution committed in Bosanski Samac and were aware that their acts assisted in their commission,” Presiding Judge Burton Hall said when convicting Stanisic and Simatovic in 2021.

Both the defendants and prosecutors appealed.

At a hearing in January, Stanisic's lawyer, Wayne Jordash, told judges his client was “a bit player." He was, Jordash argued, "barely involved at all.”