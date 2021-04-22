UN concerned over halt of oil production in eastern Libya

Earlier this week, the NOC declared a force majeure - a contract clause that refers to the inability of the company to meet its obligations because of extraordinary events - in Marsa al Hariga port after several oil companies there had failed to meet their production obligations due to accumulating debts, said NOC in an official statement.

The NOC held the Central Bank of Libya responsible for this interruption after failing to disburse a budget of nearly $223 million earmarked to the oil sector last year. The NOC warned that the daily losses may exceed $ 26 million (118 million Libyan Dinars ).

“It is worth mentioning that the funds received to date is less than 2% of the needs of NOC and its companies to achieve the targets set for the year 2021,” said the NOC.

The scarcity of funds has led to the deterioration and contamination of storage tanks and transport pipelines and the stoppage of some producing wells. Oil and gas reservoirs have been also negatively affected, read the NOC statement.

The NOC warned that other national oil companies may have to shut down production soon for the same reasons.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and split the oil-rich North African country between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east. Each side was backed by armed groups and foreign governments.