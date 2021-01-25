UN chief: World faces 'existential threats,' fragilities

Guterres urged major action to address inequalities highlighted by the pandemic.

He called for liquidity to avoid debt defaults in many middle-income and least developed countries, debt relief to countries needing it, new Special Drawing Rights to benefit developing countries, measures to close wage gaps and equal participation for developing countries in global institutions.

The U.N. chief also said a COVID-19 recovery must help “end our war against nature, avert climate catastrophe and restore our planet.”

The main objective for 2021 is to build a global coalition for carbon neutrality, he said.

“Every country, city, financial institution and company needs to adopt credible plans backed by intermediate goals for transitioning to net zero emissions by 2050, and to take decisive action now to put themselves on the right path,” he said.

As for geopolitics, Guterres said he continues “to fear the possibility of a great fracture: the world splitting in two, with the two largest economies on Earth leading two areas with different dominant currencies, trade and financial rules, each with its own internet, and its own zero sum geopolitical and military strategies.”

“We must do everything possible to avert such a division,” the U.N. chief stressed.