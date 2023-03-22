UN chief urges 'game-changing' commitments on clean water

The U,N. secretary-general called for major investments in water and sanitation systems and efforts to address climate change, stressing that “climate action and a sustainable water future are two sides of the same coin.”

According to conference organizers, such commitments will be the key outcome of the conference. Already, more than 500 commitments have been registered from governments, U.N. agencies, business leaders and civil society, they say.

Just before the conference opened, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced a new commitment from the Biden administration, of $49 billion to be put toward "equitable, climate-resilient water and sanitation investments at home and around the world.”

She said the new U.S. funding “will help create jobs, prevent conflicts, safeguard public health, reduce the risk of famine and hunger, and enable us to respond to climate change and natural disasters.”

But the U.S. envoy stressed the need for global cooperation and urged the U.N. Security Council to take up the issue of water scarcity, which exacerbates conflicts and disrupts peace and security.

The U.N. Water Conference is co-hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon. There are 171 countries, including over 100 ministers, on the speakers list.

Rahmon said Tajikistan has abundant drinking water, although 1,000 of its 14,000 glaciers have completely melted in the last few decades. Noting that the last U.N. water conference was held in 1977 in Argentina, he proposed holding the next one in Tajikistan in 2028 to monitor implementation of the commitments being made during the current meeting.

Willem-Alexander stressed that over the next three days “we went to get the water wheel spinning” and ensure that the alarming state of the world's water resources is given a high place on global agendas.

“Water security is one of the defining concerns of our time and it will determine our collective sustainable future,” the Dutch king said.