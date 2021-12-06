UN chief names American Stephanie Williams as Libya adviser

Her appointment, announced Monday, by U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric follows his Nov. 23 announcement that the U.N. special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, was resigning after 10 months on the job. Dujarric didn’t give a reason but said Geneva-based Kubis didn’t have a falling out with Guterres.

Williams served as the acting U.N. envoy in Libya until earlier this year and Dujarric said she will return to Tripoli as special adviser “and will start in the coming days.”