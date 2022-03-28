UN chief launches effort for Ukraine humanitarian cease-fire

Over the past month, U.N. humanitarian agencies and their partners have provided nearly 900,000 people, mainly in eastern Ukraine, with food, shelter, water and hygiene supplies, and the U.N. World Food Program is scaling up to reach 1.2 million people by mid-April, he said.

Osmat Lubrani, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, said that on Monday U.N. agencies were able to bring food, medical supplies and household items to the besieged northeastern city of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian Red Cross will deliver them to the most vulnerable communities there as well as other hard-to-reach areas, he said.

But Guterres stressed that “the solution to the humanitarian tragedy is not humanitarian -- it is political.”

“I am therefore appealing for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to allow for progress in serious political negotiations, aimed at reaching a peace agreement,” he said.

A cessation of hostilities will allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and people to move safely, the secretary-general said, and “it will save lives, prevent suffering, and protect civilians.” He expressed hope that it would also help address the global consequences of the war, including the existing “deep hunger crisis" in many developing countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is now compounded by soaring food and energy costs.

Guterres said he has been in close contact with Turkey, Qatar, Israel, India, China, France and Germany, “that have been talking to the parties at the highest level in order to explore the different forms of mediation leading to a political solution.”

“And it is my belief that all these efforts are essential in order to create the conditions to allow for, finally, this war to come to an end,” he said.

“I strongly appeal to the parties to this conflict, and to the international community as a whole, to work with us for peace in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and across the world,” the U.N. chief said.

The General Assembly resolution adopted last Thursday that urged an immediate cessation of hostilities focused on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine and called for protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival as well as access for humanitarian workers and adherence to international humanitarian law.

France and Mexico, who spearheaded the resolution, called for a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to get an update on the humanitarian situation. Diplomats said it will take place on Tuesday afternoon.