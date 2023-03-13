UN chief: 'Cold, hard facts' should guide climate policy

Guterres cited recent IPCC reports showing that while some impacts of global warming are already unavoidable, "it is possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees with rapid and deep emissions reductions across all sectors of the global economy." Some scientists disagree, noting that the rate at which greenhouse gas is being pumped into the atmosphere makes this limit almost impossible to keep to.

The U.N. chief said the final installment in the IPCC's sixth reporting cycle — known as the synthesis report because it brings together insights from six previous papers — should provide governments with “solid, frank, detailed scientific guidance to make the right decisions for people and planet” when they gather for the annual world climate conference in Dubai at the end of the year.

Guterres stressed that speeding up the phase-out of fossil fuels is “tough but essential.”

“Show the urgent need to end global heating with cold, hard facts,” he told delegates.