UN chief blasts vaccine nationalism, hoarding, side deals

The secretary-general paid tribute to health workers and other essential workers who have kept societies running.

“I salute all those who have stood up to the deniers and disinformation, and have followed science and safety protocols,” he said. “You have helped save lives.”

Guterres also commended “women, men and young people everywhere for adapting to work, learn and live in new ways.”

“So many lives have been lost,” he said. “Economies have been upended and societies left reeling. The most vulnerable have suffered the most. Those left behind are being left even further behind.”

Some 117 million people are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus, and according to Johns Hopkins, more than 2.6 million people have died.

Guterres said the United Nations will keep pressing for affordable vaccines available for everyone and a recovery that improves the economy.