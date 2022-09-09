UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

So far, U.N. agencies and several countries have sent dozens of planeloads of aid. The United States said it will provide $30 million in assistance to help flood victims.

The floods have touched all of Pakistan and affected more than 3.3 million people. Heritages sites have also been damaged, including Mohenjo Daro, considered one of the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in South Asia.

The ruins near the Indus River were discovered in 1922 and to this day, mystery surrounds the disappearance of the civilization that dates back 4,500 years, coinciding with those of ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.

Mohenjo Daro is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the U.N. heritage agency on Thursday announced an emergency amount of $350,000 to help recover flood-damaged cultural heritage sites.

Guterres was received on his arrival by Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and will meet with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other government and military officials on his visit.

Before the U.N. chief's arrival, Sharif told a visiting American diplomat that the world should step up its fight against climate change to avoid more deadly flooding. Derek Chollet, a senior State Department official, was visiting Islamabad to assess damages and arrange for aid.

According to the government's statement, Chollet affirmed that the U.S. would stand by Pakistan in the wake of the floods and extend help to help people rebuild.

On Friday, the first American planeload carrying aid will arrive in Pakistan, according to Pakistan officials, who say Washington is setting up a humanitarian aid air bridge to deliver much-needed for flood victims,

Since June, heavy rains and floods have added new burdens to cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on impoverished populations. Experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic emissions blamed for climate change. The U.S. is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU 15%.

The floods in Pakistan have also injured 12,722 people, destroyed thousands of kilometers of roads, toppled bridges and damaged schools and hospitals, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

A pregnant woman lies in her hospital bed for treatment after fleeing her flood-hit home, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Temporary housing is provided for flood victims by the charitable organization JDC Foundation, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A newborn babies lies in a hospital bed after their family homes were hit by flooding in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A woman sleeps on the ground as she takes refuge from her flood-hit home, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Temporary housing is constructed for flood victims, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Children in hospital beds are treated after their family homes were hit by flooding in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Temporary tent housing is provided for flood victims by the charitable organization JDC Foundation, in Larkana District, of Sindh, Pakistan, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The unprecedented deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people and leaving over 600,000 homeless in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)