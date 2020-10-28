UN cancels in-person meetings after report of 5 COVID cases

The Security Council held a scheduled virtual meeting on Libya on Tuesday. It canceled an open meeting at U.N. headquarters Wednesday to vote on a resolution to extend the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, but it is going ahead with virtual meetings on other issues Wednesday,

Guterres, in a letter to Bozkir, said he recommended the additional halt to meetings at U.N. headquarters “out of an abundance of caution and following medical advice ... to mitigate any risks to the health and safety of delegates and staff.”

Earlier Tuesday, assembly spokesman Brenden Varma told reporters: “We expect the contact tracing to be done quickly and efficiently.”

He said in-house meetings of three General Assembly committees -- on disarmament, special political and decolonization issues, and legal matters -- were postponed Tuesday, but other virtual meetings went ahead.

Most U.N. staff have been working from home. Guterres gradually increased the number allowed in the building to 40% in late August, and officials said for the past two to three weeks between 1,300 and 1,400 people have swiped their passes to enter the building every day.