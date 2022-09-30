UN body faults 'piecemeal' work to end racial discrimination

“There have been some initiatives in different countries to address racism, but for the most part they are piecemeal," al-Nashif said in a statement.

"They fall short of the comprehensive evidence-based approaches needed to dismantle the entrenched structural, institutional and societal racism that has existed for centuries, and continues to inflict deep harm today,” she said.

She called on countries to “redouble efforts to ensure accountability and redress wherever deaths of Africans and people of African descent have occurred in the context of law enforcement, and take measures to confront legacies that perpetuate and sustain systemic racism.”

Al-Nashif is expected to present the report to the Human Rights Council, the U.N.'s main human rights body, on Monday.