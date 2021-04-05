UN: Attack in Mali killed 4 UN peacekeepers and 23 attackers

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ salute on Friday to the bravery of Chadian peacekeepers who defended their camp in Aguelhok in the Kidal region, and his tribute to the four Chadians who lost their lives in the attack.

Dujarric said in response to a question about the number of attackers who died that the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali reported “about 23 bodies were left behind as well as equipment, including several combat vehicles.” He also reported an increase in the number of peacekeepers injured from 19 to 34.