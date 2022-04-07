UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body

Explaining their decision not to support the resolution, some countries called it premature, noting that there are ongoing investigations into whether war crimes have occurred, or said it would undermine the credibility of the Human Rights Council and the United Nations. Others said the resolution reflected American and European geopolitical agendas and what opponents called Western hypocrisy and selective outrage about human rights.

Before the vote, Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya urged assembly members to keep the Human Rights Council from “sinking” and suspend Russia, saying it has committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

“Russia’s actions are beyond the pale,” he said. “Russia is not only committing human rights violations, it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security.”

Russia’s deputy ambassador Gennady Kuzmin urged members to vote “no.”

“What we’re seeing today is an attempt by the United States to maintain its dominant position and total control,” he said. “We reject the untruthful allegations against us, based on staged events and widely circulated fakes.”

In an appeal to some member states before the vote, Russia said the attempt to expel it from the Human Rights Council is political and being supported by countries that want to preserve their dominant position and control over the world.

Those nations want to continue “the politics of neo-colonialism of human rights” in international relations, Russia said in the document obtained by The Associated Press, insisting that its priority is to promote and defend human rights, including multilaterally in the Human Rights Council.

Kyslytsya responded to Russia’s complaints saying: “We have heard, many times, the same perverted logic of the aggressor trying to present itself as the victim.”

While the Human Rights Council is based in Geneva, its members are elected by the General Assembly for three-year terms. Russia’s term ends in December 2023.

The March 2006 resolution that established the council says the assembly may suspend membership rights of a country “that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights.”

The brief resolution that was approved expresses “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, particularly at the reports of violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation, including gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights.”

The General Assembly voted 140-5 with 38 abstentions on March 24 on a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urging an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.

The vote was almost exactly the same as for a March 2 resolution that the assembly adopted demanding an immediate Russian cease-fire, withdrawal of all its forces and protection for all civilians. That vote was 141-5 with 35 abstentions.

China abstained in both votes but voted against suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council.

“Such a hasty move at the General Assembly, which forces countries to choose sides, will aggravate the division among member states and intensify the confrontation between the parties concerned,” said Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun. “It is like adding fuel to the fire.”

India abstained for a third time.

Indian Ambassador T. S. Tirumurti said his country wasn’t taking sides -- except “a side of peace and for an immediate end to violence.” “When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option,” he added.

——-

Peltz reported from New York.

Caption Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. The U.N. General Assembly scheduled a vote Thursday on a resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine's capital. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Cemetery workers load the corpses of civilians killed in Bucha into a truck, to be transported to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Tetiana Oleksiienko cries standing at the gate of her house in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildings in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Men ride bicycles by a destroyed apartment building in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Ukrainian authorities gathered their dead and collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv, as the two sides geared up Wednesday for what could be a climactic push by Moscow's forces to seize the country's industrial east. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption FILE - The hand of a corpse buried along with other bodies is seen in a mass grave in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian leaders have encouraged journalists to document what is happening in the country. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative of United States to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.N. Security Council for the first time Tuesday at a meeting focused on what appears to be widespread deliberate killings of civilians by Russian troops. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. The U.N. General Assembly scheduled a vote Thursday on a resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine's capital. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, waits for a resolution vote after speaking during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. The U.N. General Assembly scheduled a vote Thursday on a resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine's capital. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo