UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

Germany had nominated Schmid for the assembly presidency but replaced her with Baerbock after she lost her job as the country's foreign affairs chief in the recent election. The decision drew some criticism in Germany.

When Baerbock appeared before the assembly to discuss her candidacy on May 15, Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky lashed into her, saying: “Ms. Baerbock has repeatedly proved her incompetence, extreme bias and lack of understanding of the basic principles of diplomacy.”

Polyansky accused her of having pursued an “anti-Russia policy," which he said gave Russia reason to doubt that as General Assembly president she would be "able to act in the interests of peace and dialogue.”

Baerbock brushed off Russia's request for a secret ballot.

“I am grateful … the overwhelming majority of member states have voted in favor of my candidacy and I’m looking forward to work with all member states together in these challenging times,” she said.

Baerbock will replace current assembly president Philemon Yang, a former prime minister of Cameroon, at the start of the 80th session in September. She will preside over the annual gathering of world leaders in late September and anniversary events marking the founding of the United Nations in 1945.

The one-year presidency of the General Assembly rotates by region.

The assembly, which is the U.N.’s most representative body, has taken the spotlight in reacting to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. That’s because any action by the U.N. Security Council has been blocked by the veto power of Russia on Ukraine and the United States on Gaza.

Baerbock said in her acceptance speech that the theme of her presidency will be “Better Together,” stressing that the world is “walking on a tightrope of uncertainty” in very challenging times.

The birth of the United Nations on the ashes of World War II “reminds us: We have lived through difficult times before," she said. "And it is up to us to take up these challenges.”

Baerbock pointed to more than 120 armed conflicts around the world today as another reminder that the U.N.’s primary mission, “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war," remains unaccomplished.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Baerback will take the presidency as the world faces not only “conflicts, climate catastrophe, poverty and inequality” but divisions and mistrust.

“Aid and development funding are drying up, and our institutions and structures still reflect the world of yesterday, not a vision of tomorrow,” he said. “This is a moment for us to unite, to forge common solutions, and to take action to confront these challenges.”

