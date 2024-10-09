UN appoints former British diplomat Tom Fletcher as new humanitarian chief

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq ,who announced the appointment, said acting U.N. humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya will remain in the job until Fletcher takes over at a future date.

Haq called Fletcher “an internationally recognized communicator, through his books and media work across the fields of development, diplomacy, technology and democracy, with a blend of technocratic expertise and public diplomacy.”

He previously served as global strategy director of the Global Business Coalition for Education from 2015-2019, served as the UK’s ambassador to Lebanon from 2011-2015 and as foreign and development policy adviser to three UK prime ministers from 2007-2011. He was also a mediator on Northern Ireland and held diplomatic posts in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.