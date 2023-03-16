UN announces new advisers to bolster young voices on climate

“Youth constitute the majority of the population of the African continent and play a crucial role in addressing the impacts of climate change,” said Jeng. “Young people should be at the center for justice and action.”

In accepting her new advisory role, Ayisha Siddiqa, a Pakistan-American human rights and tribal land defender, said all communities can protect their environment.

“It’s too big of a responsibility to try to save everything all at once," Siddiqa said. “We need people working towards protecting their little corners of the world ... My message is: You don’t have to do it all, but give your little corner of the world, your all."

From the Fridays for Future movement spearheaded by Greta Thunberg to the recent viral #StopWillow protests on TikTok, young people are credited as playing a significant role in challenging global leaders to take action against the fossil fuel industry.

At a Youth Climate Summit in September 2019, Guterres said that his generation had failed at preserving both justice and the environment and said that youth are essential to holding older generations accountable to “make sure that we don’t betray the future of humankind.”

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.