UN: Africa lost $800B in illegal transfers in recent years

The U.N. Conference on Trade and Development on Monday focused the latest edition of its annual report on economic development in Africa to the issue of illicit financial flows, or illegal movements of money and assets across borders. In Africa, it has often involved theft, corruption, and flawed invoicing of shipments.

From 2013 to 2015 — the last year for which data was available — such outflows rose to nearly $89 billion a year on average. By comparison, the combined total of both official development assistance and foreign direct investment received by Africa during that three-year span averaged $102 billion annually.