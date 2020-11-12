UN: 74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast

On Tuesday, 13 African migrants including three women and one child had drowned in a similar shipwreck off the Libyan coast.

The IOM said that it had noticed a recent surge in the number of departures from the Libyan shores, with over 780 arrivals in Italy since the beginning of October. More than 11,000 migrants had been intercepted and returned to Libya, where they face the risk of human rights violations and detention, read the IOM statement.

“IOM maintains that Libya is not a safe port for return and reiterates its call on the international community and the European Union to take urgent and concrete action to end the cycle of return and exploitation,” added the statement.