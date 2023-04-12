Umpire hospitalized after being hit in head by relay throw

"That was scary. Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit. But they gave me updates, and I was like, ‘All right. He’s good. He’s in safe hands.’ So, we moved on.”

Vanover, who had ejected Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the first inning following a controversial play, was knocked off his feet by the throw. His hat flew from his head as he tumbled to the turf.

Giménez was visibly upset and many in the matiness crowd of 23,164 at Progressive Field gasped when Vanover was hit.

Vanover got to his feet without assistance and was checked by Cleveland's trainer before being escorted off the field. Vanover has 29 years of major league umpiring experience.

The game continued with a three-ump crew.

