Ultra-Orthodox attack Israeli police amid lockdown tensions

The violence erupted in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox town near Tel Aviv. Tensions have run high between police and Israel's ultra-Orthodox community throughout the coronavirus pandemic as many have openly defied lockdown restrictions to hold religious gatherings. Police seeking to break up weddings, funerals and other gatherings have often faced violent crowds.

The latest violence began when the crowd in Bnei Brak pelted the police vehicle with stones, shattering its windows and puncturing the tires. The officers inside called for backup, and when the reinforcements arrived the crowd blocked roads and burned tires.