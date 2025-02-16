UK's Starmer tells hunger-striking mum he will press Egypt to release her son

“We will continue to raise his case at the highest levels of the Egyptian government and press for his release," Starmer said.

A representative of the family said the meeting took place on Friday morning inside the prime minister's offices at 10 Downing Street and that it was the first time the pair had met.

Soueif, 68, has been on hunger strike since Sep. 29, the day her son was supposed to be released, consuming nothing but herbal tea, black coffee and rehydration salts. After more than four months, Soueif has lost around 25 kilograms (55 pounds).

She took her campaign directly to the Foreign Office in December, camping out in front of it every weekday to make sure officials notice her. When that yielded no results, she switched in mid-January to the gates of Starmer’s office — the famous black door of 10 Downing Street.

“The great majority of mothers are prepared to die for their children; it just takes different forms,’’ she said earlier this month. “Most mothers, if their children are in actual danger, you’re prepared to die.’’

One of Egypt's most prominent pro-democracy activists, the 43-year-old Abd el-Fattah has spent most of the past 14 years behind bars since taking part in the 2011 uprising that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak.

His most recent crime was "liking” a Facebook post describing torture in Egyptian prisons. Abd el-Fattah has been in custody since September 2019, and was sentenced to five years in prison after a trial before an emergency security court.

But when his release date came up last September, Egyptian authorities refused to count the more than two years he had spent in pre-trial detention and ordered him held until Jan. 3, 2027.

Thousands of critics of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi have been locked up under dire conditions after unjust trials, human rights groups say.

