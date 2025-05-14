UK's Starmer condemns 'attack on our democracy' after fires at homes linked to him

The attacks were condemned by leaders across the House of Commons, including the Conservative Party's Kemi Badenoch, who described them as "completely unacceptable."

On Tuesday, London's Metropolitan Police arrested a 21-year-old man in southeast London on suspicion of starting fires at Starmer's private house, another property and a car connected to the politician. No injuries were reported from any of the fires.

The Met said the suspect was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after an early morning fire Monday damaged the door of the house in Kentish Town, north London, where Starmer and his family lived before he was elected to lead the country last July. Starmer moved with his family to the prime minister's official Downing Street residence after taking office.

Counterterrorism detectives, who are leading the investigation because it involves the prime minister, are also looking into connections between a car fire Thursday near Starmer’s house and another fire Sunday outside a house nearby that has been converted into apartments and which he has a connection to.

Authorities are investigating whether there was state involvement as well as looking at other options.

“A key line of enquiry is whether the fires are linked due to the two premises and the vehicle all having previous links to the same high-profile public figure,” said Cmdr. Dominic Murphy, head of counterterrorism at the Metropolitan Police.

Starmer’s former house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building.

