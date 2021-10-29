UK's Johnson renews threat to EU over N Ireland trade

That has brought red tape for businesses, and caused problems with some goods reaching Northern Ireland. The new arrangements have also angered Northern Ireland’s British Unionists, who say the checks undermine Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K. and destabilize the delicate political balance on which peace rests.

The EU accuses Britain of trying to renegotiate a legally binding agreement that it signed less than a year ago; some EU officials say it shows the U.K. government can’t be trusted. The bloc has, however, agreed to make changes to the deal, offering to reduce checks on food, plants and animals entering Northern Ireland by as much as 80% and to cut paperwork for transport companies in half.

Britain has welcomed those proposals, but also is demanding that the EU’s top court be stripped of its role in resolving any disputes over the agreement and be replaced with independent arbitration — an idea the bloc flatly rejects.

The two sides are holding talks, but the U.K. says substantial differences remain.

Discussions are due to continue next week. The EU urged Britain on Friday to “engage constructively” with the bloc’s proposals.

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with fundraisers for the Royal British Legion and purchases a poppy in front of 10 Downing in London, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali