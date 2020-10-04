UK’s Johnson defends virus strategy as infections soar

The U.K. is now under national restrictions on socializing, including a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants, and groups limited to six, with areas of high infection facing stricter local measures, which Johnson and other ministers have sometimes struggled to explain clearly. Critics say months of mixed messages and changes of advice on everything from wearing masks to whether or not to work from home has left people confused and exhausted.

A national test-and-trace program to find people who have been exposed to the virus has also had persistent problems, and is failing to reach more than a quarter of infected people’s contacts.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, accused the government of “serial incompetence.”

“The prime minister is governing in hindsight,” Starmer told the Observer newspaper. “So he charges forward, not recognizing the problem, has a car crash, looks in the rear mirror and says: ‘What’s all that about?’”

Britain recorded 12,872 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, by far the highest daily total since the outbreak began, although the figure includes a backlog of previously unreported cases. The daily number can’t directly be compared to U.K.'s peak in April because many more tests are being performed now.

The number of hospitalizations and deaths in Britain is also rising, but remains far below the U.K.’s springtime peak. Another 49 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, compared to almost 1,000 a day at the height of the outbreak.

Johnson acknowledged that many people feel “fatigue” after months of restrictions and expressed hope that progress on vaccines and testing would “change the scientific equation” in the next few months, allowing a return to normality.

But he warned “it’s going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas. It may even be bumpy beyond.”

