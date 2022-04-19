UK's Boris Johnson faces wrath of lawmakers over partygate

The fine followed a police investigation and a civil service probe into the “partygate” scandal. Johnson tried to bat away questions, first by saying there were no parties and then by insisting that he believed no rules were broken.

Opposition politicians accused Johnson of misleading Parliament, usually a resigning offense.

Cabinet Minister Brandon Lewis insisted Johnson wasn't a liar and had always stated “what he believes to be the truth.”

“What he said to Parliament he believed to be true at the time,” Lewis said.

Johnson’s grip on power had appeared to be on a knife-edge earlier this year because of the scandal and the departure of several top aides. Allies feared “partygate” could become a tipping point for a leader who has weathered a series of other storms over his expenses and his moral judgment. Some Conservative lawmakers were openly calling for a no-confidence vote in their leader.

But Johnson has hung on, partly because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine distracted public and political attention.

Johnson’s international image, battered by Britain’s messy exit from the European Union under his leadership, has been revived by his firm military, political and moral support for Ukraine. Johnson traveled to Kyiv earlier this month to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Johnson could still face more fines. London’s Metropolitan Police force is investigating a dozen event, including “bring your own booze” office parties and “wine time Fridays,” organized by Johnson’s staff. So far at least 50 tickets have been handed out, including those to Johnson, his wife Carrie and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.

If Johnson is sanctioned again, calls for a no-confidence vote could grow among Conservatives. For now, Conservative lawmaker Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said his colleagues were “withholding their judgment and waiting to see what happens.”

But fellow Conservative Tobias Ellwood, who heads the Commons Defense Committee, said the government “shouldn’t use the fig leaf of our involvement with Ukraine to somehow say this is not a time to address those difficult challenges.”

He said the party should hold a no-confidence vote to determine whether “the prime minister has support and we march forward, or it is time for change.”