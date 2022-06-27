Ukrainians have war on mind during 1st-round Wimbledon wins

Both players won't have to face Russian or Belarusian opponents, because athletes from those countries have been banned from competing at Wimbledon this year. As a result of that decision, no ranking points will be awarded to players during the tournament.

“I was not really happy with that decision,” Tsurenko said, though she added that she agreed with the ban. “I think that the sanctions and all the sportsmen getting banned from sport from Russia and Belarus, there is a big reason for that ... I think that those decisions are right and the sanctions are right.”

Kalinina said it wasn't fair to consider the issue of ranking points when talking about a war.

“We can’t compare WTA points, we cannot compare this ban of these players to what’s going on currently in Ukraine," Kalinina said. "We cannot compare this what they are now missing and how many millions of people are killed, still dying, and how many refugees are brought and surviving, with mothers with their kids, people are out of money, out of family, out of their jobs.

"They don’t have anything. They are like homeless.”

At the French Open, Tsurenko lamented the fact that more of her fellow players weren't coming out in support of Ukraine. But she and Kalinina have been getting plenty of support from the crowd.

One of these two will reach the third round, and they plan to talk about what they can do in their match to bring some more recognition to their country.

“We’ll see," Kalinina said. "We will discuss.”

