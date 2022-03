Ukrainian women's soccer club adjusts to life in Germany

Kryvbas had booked a training camp with two friendly games in the Turkish resort city of Belek starting Feb. 24, and the players were looking forward to meeting up with teammates who had been away on duty with the Ukrainian national team.

Kryvbas coach Alina Stetsenko’s thoughts were on modernizing fitness training and recovery, and signing new Ukrainian and foreign players to fill out a young squad in the process of a rebuild, she said on social media the day before.

The players were already on the bus when rocket strikes hit the city. They took refuge in a hotel and ended up staying there for two weeks. The players eventually made their way to Germany with the help of Artur Podkopayev, a former player for the Kryvbas men's youth teams who was living in the country and asked Cologne for help.

Now the players are staying in a hotel in Cologne which has been converted to house refugees, and they're able to use their host club's modern training facilities. Kryvbas was third in the Ukrainian league when the war began and competitions were suspended. It's not clear when they could resume.

Kryvbas captain Anna Ivanova said she can't adapt to life in Germany while her family remains in danger at home.

“Being here in a secure place, while your family is under shelling is very difficult," Ivanova said. “We are worried for our families. They are in touch, they are hiding in bomb shelters. Unfortunately there are missiles flying, the sirens turn on, so their nights are not quiet. Same way, our nights aren't quiet as well.”

Caption Players of women's soccer team of Ukrainian Football Club Kryvbas exercise at the training ground of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Cologne in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The players from Ukrainian women's professional soccer club Kryvbas have fled together from their home country following the invasion by Russia and are now living and training in Germany with the support of Bundesliga club Cologne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Players the women's soccer team of Ukrainian Football Club Kryvbas exercise at the training ground of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Cologne in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The players from Ukrainian women's professional soccer club Kryvbas have fled together from their home country following the invasion by Russia and are now living and training in Germany with the support of Bundesliga club Cologne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Players the women's soccer team of Ukrainian Football Club Kryvbas exercise at the training ground of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Cologne in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The players from Ukrainian women's professional soccer club Kryvbas have fled together from their home country following the invasion by Russia and are now living and training in Germany with the support of Bundesliga club Cologne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Alina Stetenko, head coach of women's soccer team of Ukrainian Football Club Kryvbas, on the training ground of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Cologne in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The players from Ukrainian women's professional soccer club Kryvbas have fled together from their home country following the invasion by Russia and are now living and training in Germany with the support of Bundesliga club Cologne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Anna Ivanova, captain of the women's soccer team of Ukrainian Football Club Kryvbas, talks during an interview with the Associated Press at the training ground of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Cologne in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The players from Ukrainian women's professional soccer club Kryvbas have fled together from their home country following the invasion by Russia and are now living and training in Germany with the support of Bundesliga club Cologne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Caption Diana Bieliakova and Mariia Taleb of women's soccer team of Ukrainian Football Club Kryvbas are happy after exercising at the training ground of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Cologne in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The players from Ukrainian women's professional soccer club Kryvbas have fled together from their home country following the invasion by Russia and are now living and training in Germany with the support of Bundesliga club Cologne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)