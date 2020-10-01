Ukrainian wildfires kill 5, set off ammunition from war

About 2,200 hectares (5,500 acres) were on fire in the Luhansk region, the state forestry agency said.

In the town of Stanichna Luhanska, flames engulfed houses on two streets, on one of which shells remained from fighting in 2014-16, the local administration said on Facebook. Stanichna Luhanska is just outside the rebel-controlled city of Luhansk.