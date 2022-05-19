Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs

It was not clear how many fighters were left in the maze of tunnels and bunkers at the plant. Russia in recent weeks had estimated that it had been battling some 2,000 troops at the steelworks.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said that it has registered hundreds of POWs from the plant under an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. It did not say whether it had visited the prisoners.

While Ukraine said it hopes to get the soldiers back in a prisoner swap, Russian authorities have threatened to investigate some for war crimes and put them on trial, branding them “Nazis” and criminals.

The defense of the steel mill has been led by Ukraine's Azov Regiment, whose far-right origins have been seized on by the Kremlin as part of its effort to cast its invasion as a war against Nazi influence in Ukraine.

Those threats and accusations have raised fears of Russian reprisals against the captured fighters.

Amnesty International had pushed for the Red Cross to be given access to the troops, citing lawless executions allegedly carried out by Russian forces in Ukraine and saying the Azovstal defenders “must not meet the same fate.”

The emptying of the plant would allow Russia to claim complete control of Mariupol, a long-sought victory but one that holds largely symbolic importance at this point since the city is already effectively under Moscow’s control and military analysts say most of the Russian forces that were tied down by the drawn-out fighting have already left.

Still, it would be a clear win in a war that has seen Moscow suffer a series of setbacks in the face of unexpectedly stiff Ukrainian resistance. Kyiv's troops, bolstered by Western weapons, thwarted Russia's initial goal of storming the capital and have tied down Moscow's forces in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that President Vladimir Putin now has his sights on capturing.

The surprising success of Ukraine's troops in the face of a larger and better armed force has buoyed Kyiv's confidence, and a senior official reflected that Thursday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who was involved in several rounds of talks with Russia, said in a tweet addressed to Moscow: “Do not offer us a cease-fire — this is impossible without total Russian troops withdrawal.”

“Until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money,” he wrote.

Putin has also lost ground on the diplomatic front. Sweden and Finland applied this week to join NATO and gain its protection against Russia, though the process has been thrown into jeopardy by NATO member Turkey.

Turkey has accused the two Nordic countries of harboring or otherwise supporting Kurdish militants and others it considers a threat to its security. Each of NATO’s 30 countries has an effective veto over new members.

“We have told our relevant friends we would say ‘no’ to Finland and Sweden’s entry into NATO, and we will continue on our path like this,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video released Thursday.

On the battlefield, Ukraine’s military said Russian forces pressed their offensive in various sections of the front in the Donbas but were being repelled. The governor of the Luhansk region said Russian shelling killed four civilians, while separatist authorities in Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling killed two.

On the Russian side of the border, the governor of Kursk province said a truck driver was killed by shelling from Ukraine.

In the war crimes trial in Kyiv, Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old member of a Russian tank unit, told the court that he shot Oleksandr Shelipov, a 62-year-old Ukrainian civilian, in the head on an officer's orders.

Shishimarin said he disobeyed a first order but felt he had no choice but to follow the order when it was repeated by another officer. He said he was told the man could pinpoint their location to Ukrainian forces.

A prosecutor has disputed that Shishimarin was acting under orders, saying the direction didn’t come from a direct commander.

Shishimarin apologized to the victim's widow, Kateryna Shelipova, who described seeing her husband being shot just outside their home in the early days of Russia’s invasion.

She told the court that she believed Shishimarin deserves a life sentence, the maximum possible, but that she wouldn’t mind if he were exchanged as part of a possible swap for the defenders of the Azovstal plant.

___

McQuillan reported from Lviv. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, and Aamer Madhani in Washington and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, May 19, 2022, shows Russian servicemen frisking Ukrainian servicemen after they leaved the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, May 19, 2022, shows Russian servicemen frisking Ukrainian servicemen after they leaved the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, shows a wounded Ukrainian servicemen lying in a hospital in Novoazovsk, Ukraine, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, after he an his comrades were evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, shows a wounded Ukrainian servicemen lying in a hospital in Novoazovsk, Ukraine, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, after he an his comrades were evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Red Cross staff drive by in their vehicles to the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to observe the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Red Cross staff drive by in their vehicles to the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to observe the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen carry a wounded comrade after they left the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen carry a wounded comrade after they left the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Rescuers carry the body of a civilian at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption Rescuers carry the body of a civilian at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption A serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia stands guard not far from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption A serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia stands guard not far from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption The withered hand of a dead Russian soldier pokes out of a body bag during the exhumation of killed Russian soldiers' at their former positions near the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Wednesday May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Caption The withered hand of a dead Russian soldier pokes out of a body bag during the exhumation of killed Russian soldiers' at their former positions near the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Wednesday May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko

Caption Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus traveling from Mariupol to a prison in Olyonivka after they leave the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus traveling from Mariupol to a prison in Olyonivka after they leave the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Buses wait for Ukrainian servicemen to transport them from Mariupol to a prison in Olyonivka after they leave the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Buses wait for Ukrainian servicemen to transport them from Mariupol to a prison in Olyonivka after they leave the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A woman walks past a crater of an explosion after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption A woman walks past a crater of an explosion after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption Rescuers work at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption Rescuers work at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption Men walk past a damaged building after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption Men walk past a damaged building after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption Villagers walk past unexploded artillery shells as they collect scrap metal from a bombed warehouse in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue Caption Villagers walk past unexploded artillery shells as they collect scrap metal from a bombed warehouse in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue