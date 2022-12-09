journal-news logo
X

Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal

Nation & World
36 minutes ago
A representative of one the the organizations sharing this year’s Nobel Peace Prize says she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin must face an international tribunal for the fighting in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — A representative of one the the organizations sharing this year's Nobel Peace Prize said Friday that she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin must face an international tribunal for the fighting in Ukraine.

Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties said during a news conference in Oslo, Norway, that “We must establish an international tribunal to hold Putin, (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko and other war criminals accountable.”

In October, the Ukrainian group was named a co-winner of the 2022 peace price along with Russian human rights group Memorial and Ales Bialatski, head of the Belarusian human rights group Viasna.

Bialatski is jailed in Belarus and was unable to travel to receive the prize, which is due to be formally presented on Saturday.

Credit: Hakon Mosvold Larsen

Credit: Hakon Mosvold Larsen

In Other News
1
UAW says workers at Ohio battery plant vote to join union
2
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says will testify to Congress
3
Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
4
Democratic Sen. Sinema has registered as an independent
5
China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top