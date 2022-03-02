Ukrainian maternity ward moves to basement for shelter

An industrial center on the Azov Sea, Mariupol is seen as a key target for Russian forces for its economic value and its location, which would help Russia establish a land corridor between the Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland.

Shelling casualties streamed into the Mariupol maternity hospital, including the body of a young man on a stretcher.

Oleksandr Balash, the head of the anesthesiology department, called to an Associated Press video journalist and lifted a sheet covering the deceased.

“Do I need to say more? This is just a boy,” Balash said. “These are all peaceful citizens who were injured in ... a regular neighborhood.”

Another woman, bleeding from the mouth, called out in pain as she was treated. Medical professionals performed surgery on others injured during the shelling, and medics transported a man from an ambulance to a gurney so he could be treated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the latest attacks a brazen campaign of terror.

In Kharkiv, at least six people were killed when the region’s administrative building on Freedom Square was hit with what was believed to be a missile. The attack on Ukraine’s largest plaza — the nucleus of public life in the city of about 1.5 million — was seen by many Ukrainians as evidence that the Russian invasion wasn’t just about hitting military targets but also about breaking their spirit.

Overall death tolls from the fighting remained unclear, but a senior Western intelligence official estimated that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers have been captured or killed. Ukraine has given no overall estimate of troop losses.

Caption Medical workers move a patient in a basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Ambulance paramedics move a stretcher with a man injured by the shelling in a residential area at the maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Medical workers show a newborn baby to a woman who gave birth in a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Kateryna Suharokova kisses her newborn son Makar in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Ambulance paramedics try to save the life of a person wounded by shelling in a residential area at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption A medical worker looks at a phone during a short break at the maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption A maternity nurse shows a newborn baby to a woman who gave birth at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Medical workers prepare to operate on people injured by shelling in a residential area, at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Oleksandr Konovalov, an ambulance paramedic, center, pushes a stretcher with a woman injured by shelling in a residential area at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Medical workers tend to women who gave birth in a basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Medical workers operate on people injured by shelling in a residential area at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption A maternity nurse attends to a newborn baby at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Ambulance paramedics try to save the life of a man wounded by shelling in a residential area at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)