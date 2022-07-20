Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins silver at worlds

Her teammate, Iryna Gerashchenko, finished fourth — a spectacular comeback given her plight after bombs started falling in Kyiv. After sheltering in her parents' basement for about a week, she left without spikes and trained for a time in tennis shoes.

And Mahuchikh's silver came the night after Ukrainian Andriy Protsenko, who was trapped for nearly six weeks in his hometown of Kherson, which is under Russian occupation, won bronze in the men's high jump.

“It made me realize that anything is possible,” said Ukrainian hurdler Anna Ryzhykova, who finished second in her preliminary heat shortly before Mahuchikh took to the field. “He trained one month in an occupied city where he was risking his life. It's amazing.”

___

https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Combined Shape Caption Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined Shape Caption Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, waits to compete during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip Combined Shape Caption Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine, waits to compete during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip