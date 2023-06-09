Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will tour with stops in Europe and Britain to support war effort

The core of the orchestra lives in Ukraine. Four or five musicians have found positions with orchestras elsewhere in Europe. The principal second violin lost a brother in the war, Wilson said.

The tour opens Aug. 20 in Warsaw and includes stops in Gdansk, Poland (Aug. 22), Lucerne, Switzerland (Aug. 27), Amsterdam (Aug. 28), Hamburg, Germany (Aug. 30), Snape, England (Sept. 2) and London (Sept. 3). It is slightly shorter than last year’s tour, which began in Europe and ended in New York and Washington, D.C.

The Warsaw concert features Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Other programs include Verdi’s overture to “La Forza del Destino,” Yevhen Stankovych’s Violin Concerto No 2 with soloist Valeriy Sokolov, Myroslav Skoryk's “Melody” and Beethoven’s Third Symphony.

Opening with “Forza” is meant to be symbolic.

“This is a wake-up call I would like to think to the Western World,” Wilson said. “This is our message of continuing to fight this war, to galvanize the western world that we must stay together.”