Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

Local resident stands in a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Local resident stands in a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Nation & World
By DEREK GATOPOULOS and SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting the U.N. chief and Turkey’s leader in Lviv near Ukraine’s border with Poland

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Turkey's president and the U.N. chief met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, discuss desperately needed grain exports and address the safety of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

The gathering, held far from the front lines in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the Polish border, marked the first visit to Ukraine by Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan since the outbreak of the war, and the second by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

Erdogan has positioned himself as a go-between in efforts to stop the fighting. While Turkey is a member of NATO — which backs Ukraine in the war — its wobbly economy is reliant on Russia for trade, and the country has tried to steer a middle course.

At the meetings, Turkey agreed to help rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure, including roads and bridges, and Zelenskyy asked Guterres to seek U.N. access to Ukrainian citizens deported to Russia, according to the Ukrainian president's Website. Zelenskyy also requested U.N. help in freeing captured Ukrainian soldiers and medics.

On the battlefield, meanwhile, at least 11 people were killed and 40 wounded in heavy Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Ukrainian authorities said.

Russia's military claimed that it struck a base for foreign mercenaries in Kharkiv, killing 90. There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian side.

Heightening international tensions, Russia deployed warplanes carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country’s Kaliningrad region, an enclave surrounded by two NATO nations.

The three leaders' agenda included the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling the complex, and the fighting has raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

In his nightly video address Wednesday, Zelensky reaffirmed his demand for the Russian military to leave the plant, emphasizing that “only absolute transparency and control of the situation" by, among others, the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency, could guarantee nuclear safety.

Earlier this month, Erdogan met in Russia with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the fighting. And last month, Turkey and the U.N. helped broker agreements clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of corn and other grain stuck in its Black Sea ports since Russia invaded Feb. 24. The agreements also sought to clear roadblocks to exports of Russian food and fertilizer to world markets.

The war has significantly worsened the global food crisis because Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of grain. Developing countries have been hit particularly hard by shortages and high prices, and the U.N. has declared several African nations in danger of famine.

Yet even with the deal, only a trickle of Ukrainian grain exports has made it out. Turkey’s Defense Ministry said more than 622,000 tons of grain have been shipped from Ukrainian ports since the deal was reached.

The discussions about an overall end to the war that has killed untold thousands and forced over 10 million Ukrainians to flee their homes were not expected to yield anything substantive.

In March, Turkey hosted talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, but the effort to end the hostilities failed, with the two sides blaming each other.

Erdogan has engaged in a delicate balancing act, maintaining good relations with both Russia and Ukraine. Turkey has provided Ukraine with drones, which played a significant role in deterring a Russian advance early in the conflict, but it has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Russia over the war.

Turkey is facing a major economic crisis, with official inflation near 80%, and is increasingly dependent on Russia for trade and tourism. Russian gas covers 45% of Turkish energy needs, and Russia’s atomic agency is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.

Sinan Ulgen of the Istanbul-based EDAM think tank characterized Turkey’s diplomatic policy as being “pro-Ukraine without being anti-Russia.”

“Turkey believed that it did not have the luxury to totally alienate Russia,” Ulgen said.

Suzan Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Robert Badendieck contributed from Istanbul.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Ukrainian women hug in front of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: Andrii Marienko

Firefighters dig through the rubble of the building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: Andrii Marienko

A bloodied bathroom is pictured in building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: Andrii Marienko

Firefighters dig through the rubble of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: Andrii Marienko

Ukrainian woman sits in her flat at a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: Andrii Marienko

FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, sit as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, top left, and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, top right, exchange documents during a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 22, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is set to host his Turkish counterpart and the U.N. chief for talks about the implementation of a deal to resume Ukraine grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russia-occupied nuclear power plant and diplomatic efforts to help end the war. (Vadim Savitsky, Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

Credit: Vadim Savitsky

FILE - In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres leave a news conference during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is set to host his Turkish counterpart and the U.N. chief for talks about the implementation of a deal to resume Ukraine grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russia-occupied nuclear power plant and diplomatic efforts to help end the war. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge after being inspected by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is set to host his Turkish counterpart and the U.N. chief for talks about the implementation of a deal to resume Ukraine grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russia-occupied nuclear power plant and diplomatic efforts to help end the war. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)

Credit: Emrah Gurel

The car carrying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan passes by as he arrives ahead of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in downtown Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)

Credit: Vadim Belikov

Relatives of soldiers from the Azov Regiment and protesters hold banners against Russia in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. A small group of anti-Russian protesters gathered on a street corner along a route where visiting leaders will travel to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is due to meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Relatives of soldiers from the Azov Regiment and protesters hold banners agains Russia in downtown of Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. A small group of anti-Russian protesters gathered on a street corner along a route where visiting leaders will travel to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is due to meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Relatives of soldier from the Azov Regiment and protesters hold banners agains Russia in downtown of Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. A small group of anti-Russian protesters gathered on a street corner along a route where visiting leaders will travel to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is due to meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Police officers block a street where visiting leaders will travel to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in downtown Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. The Ukrainian leader is due to meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. The protesters held up banners in Ukrainian and English, several reading "Russia is a terrorist state." Police and army officers fanned out across the city, condoning off parts of the center as the visiting leaders were driven through its cobblestone streets. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, second left, visits Ivan Franko National University, Ukraine's oldest university, in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. Antonio Guterres is due to meet later Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. On his visit, Guterres praised the role of academic institutions in building democratic institutions in a brief statement to reporters. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits Ivan Franko National University, Ukraine's oldest university, in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. Antonio Guterres is due to meet later on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. On his visit, Guterres praised the role of academic institutions in building democratic institutions in a brief statement to reporters. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second right, shakes hands with a wounded soldier in a city hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, left, visits Ivan Franko National University, Ukraine's oldest university, in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug, 18, 2022. Antonio Guterres is due to meet later Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city which is near Ukraine's border with Poland. On his visit, Guterres praised the role of academic institutions in building democratic institutions in a brief statement to reporters. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Ferry Lavrenty, arrived from Russian Yeysk, is moored in the port of Mariupol, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The ferry will start regular cargo and passenger trips from Russia to Mariupol. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

