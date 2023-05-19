Ukraine's president begins visit to Saudi Arabia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Friday he had begun a visit to Saudi Arabia, where Arab leaders are holding a summit.
Zelenskyy said in a tweet that his aim is to “enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world.”
Among other topics he mentioned were Russia’s annexation of Crimea, a peace “formula,” and energy cooperation.
