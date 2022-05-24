200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east

He pointed to a missile attack that killed 87 people last week in the town of Desna, 55 kilometers (35 miles) north of Kyiv, one of the deadliest single strikes in the war.

“And it was only four missiles,” he said, noting the many hundreds of such strikes since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24.

The conflict began with expectations that Russia might overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. But stiff Ukrainian resistance, bolstered by Western weapons, has bogged down Moscow's troops, forcing them to pursue more a limited objective.

The Kremlin is now focused on the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas, where Russian forces have intensified efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities, British military authorities said Tuesday. That's the only part of the Donbas’ Luhansk region that remains under Ukrainian government control.

Russian forces have achieved “some localized successes” despite strong Ukrainian resistance along dug-in positions, the U.K. Defense Ministry said, but the fall of Sievierodonetsk and the area around it may cause logistical problems for the Russians.

“If the Donbas front line moves further west, this will extend Russian lines of communication and likely see its forces face further logistic resupply difficulties,” the ministry said.

In its effort to secure a victory in the Donbas, Moscow has withdrawn some forces from around Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

There, residents lined up for rations of tea, sugar, pasta and cereal, holding out plastic bags to receive cups of flour and other supplies.

Meanwhile, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region said the pro-Kremlin administration will ask Moscow to set up a military base there.

“It is vitally important and will become a security guarantee for the region and its residents," said Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the administration.

Ukrainian officials have speculated Russia plans to stage a referendum in the region to declare its independence, similar to ones held years ago in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of the Donbas. Moscow recognized the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics two days before invading Ukraine, using that as a pretext to send troops to its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Instead, Stremousov said the region would ask the Kremlin to make it part of Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said it is up to the people of Kherson to decide how and where they want to live.

Meeting in Tokyo with fellow leaders in the Indo-Pacific security coalition known as the Quad, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Russia's war in Ukraine had brought a "dark hour in our shared history."

Global defense leaders on Monday agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a Harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.

Becatoros reported from Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Danica Kirka in London and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption The sun's rays pass through charred structures of one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May 23, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption FILE - Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in a recent battle against Ukrainians in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, May 23, 2022. Three months after it invaded Ukraine hoping to overtake the country in a blitz, Russia has bogged down in what increasingly looks like a war of attrition with no end in sight. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption People queue to receive flour at a food donation spot in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a trench in Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Police escort Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin after a Ukrainian court sentenced him to life in prison in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The court sentenced the 21-year-old soldier for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first war crimes trial held since Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Caption Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine arrive at the Richardson International Airport, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, May 23, 2022. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: David Lipnowski

Caption Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin attends a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The court sentenced the 21-year-old soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first war crimes trial held since Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko