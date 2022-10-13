Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence as Kyiv’s forces push a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing territory occupied by Russia.

Attacks on Kyiv had become rare before the capital city was hit at least four times during Monday’s massive strikes, which killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 100 across the country.

Western leaders this week pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems and weapons Kyiv has said are critical to defeating the invading Russian forces.

Ukraine’s military said this week that its current air defenses have shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.

