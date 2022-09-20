Ukraine, using captured Russian tanks, firms up its lines

“There are many of them,” Yenin said. "These are broken ribs and broken heads, men with bound hands, broken jaws and severed genitalia.”

Ukrainian officials also have alleged Russian forces tortured people in occupied areas, including shocking them with radio telephones dating back to the Soviet era. Russia has repeatedly denied abusing or killing prisoners, though Ukrainian officials found mass graves around the city of Bucha after blunting a Russian offensive targeting Kyiv at the start of the war.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian push continues in the south of the country. The institute, citing the Ukrainian military, said Kyiv had destroyed ammunition depots, two command posts and an electronic warfare system.

Ukraine’s southern military command said early Tuesday its troops sank a Russian barge carrying troops and weapons across the Dnipro River near the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka. It offered no other details on the sinking of the barge in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Kherson region, which has been a major target as part of Kyiv’s ongoing counteroffensive in the country.

In other developments:

— The website of a prominent Russian mercenary group apparently was targeted by hackers. The Wagner Group’s website couldn’t be reached Tuesday morning. Late Monday, the IT Army of Ukraine, a group of hackers supporting Kyiv, posted a screenshot apparently showing the website had been replaced with images of dead Russian soldiers.

— Moscow has likely moved its Kilo-class submarines from their station on the Crimean Peninsula to southern Russia over fears about them being struck by long-range Ukrainian fire, the British military said Tuesday. In a daily intelligence briefing, the British Defense Ministry said those submarines had “almost certainly” been moved to Krasnodar Krai in mainland Russia, instead of a naval base at Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula.

“This is highly likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability,” the British said. “In the last two months, the fleet headquarters and its main naval aviation airfield have been attacked.”

___

Follow AP war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen check the site where a body of a Ukrainian soldier was found inside an armored vehicle in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. In this operation seven bodies of Ukrainian soldiers were recovered from what was the battlefield in recent months. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen check the site where a body of a Ukrainian soldier was found inside an armored vehicle in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. In this operation seven bodies of Ukrainian soldiers were recovered from what was the battlefield in recent months. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa