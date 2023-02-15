Ukraine to boycott OSCE meeting in Vienna if Russia attends

He suggested the meeting's postponement “to preserve the integrity of the assembly,” which is a separate body consisting of 323 parliamentarians from the OSCE’s 57 member states,

The Vienna-based OSCE was created during the Cold War as a platform for dialogue between East and West. The group has a wide-ranging mission, including peace, human rights, arms control and other security issues. The invasion of Ukraine has complicated its work, with many Western countries joining Ukraine in protesting Russia’s participation.

The Austrian government has granted visas to the Russian delegates to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly even though they are under European Union sanctions and despite protests from 20 countries including Britain, France and Canada. The Austrians said as host nation they were obliged to grant visas to representatives from all OSCE member states.

After a meeting with members of the assembly and Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk on Tuesday, Cederfelt decided to go ahead with next week's meeting as planned, given the rules of the assembly which say the group's winter meeting needs to take place during the first two months of the year.

Nat Parry, a spokesperson for the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, said it’s “too late” to postpone the gathering.

Lithuania is so far the only other country to have announced publicly that it will boycott the meeting. Other nations are still weighing their options. Latvia will decide Thursday, Katrina Kaktina, the country’s ambassador to the OSCE, told the AP.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine