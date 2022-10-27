Ukraine thanks power workers as drone attacks strain grid

Annexed by Russia in 2014, Crimea — a region slightly larger than Sicily — has faced drone attacks and explosions. In a major setback for Russia, on Oct. 8, a powerful truck bomb blew up a section of a strategic bridge linking Crimea to Russia’s mainland.

The war in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis is likely to cause global demand for fossil fuels to peak or flatten out, according to a report released Thursday by the Paris-based International Energy Agency, largely due to the fall in Russian exports.

"Today's energy crisis is delivering a shock of unprecedented breadth and complexity," the IEA said, releasing its annual report, the World Energy Outlook.

The shock to governments, the report said, was forcing advanced economies to accelerate structural changes toward renewable energy sources.

Also Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said its forces were holding positions in the eastern Donetsk region against continued heavy Russian artillery attacks.

“That is where the craziness of the Russian command is most visible: Day after day for months, they are driving people there to their death,” Zelenskyy said. “Our soldiers are holding positions in these areas of the Donetsk region. Quite simply, they are heroes.”

