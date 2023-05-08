Ukraine, Sudan conflicts fuel alarming surge in tuberculosis

“It’s remarkable, the fact that the Ukrainian people are actually showing an amazing resilience in doing their best to maintain the services for TB,” Ditiu said. “But obviously a lot of people left the country.”

Nonetheless, she said, major efforts have been made to track down those with the disease, but what worries everyone is whether people in Ukraine have access to treatment.

In Sudan, 18,000 people received treatment for tuberculosis in 2021, according to the Stop TB Partnership, which is managed by the U.N. Office for Project Services and aims to achieve a world free of tuberculosis.

But Ditiu said the situation there for TB sufferers, because of the ongoing fighting and collapse of most of the health system, is “probably like a ticking bomb.”

She noted how fast a COVID-19 vaccine was developed, in less than a year, and lamented that it has taken 19 years to get three or four vaccines for TB to phase 3 trials because of a lack of money.

"Very often, unfortunately, TB is very forgotten,” she said, because “it affects usually people in the low-income countries with a lot of vulnerabilities.”

Among the U.N. officials speaking at Monday afternoon’s hearing are Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

There are also two panels: one on fast-tracking access to TB services and the other on mobilizing financing to ramp up the TB response and advance research and innovation. It includes the chief medical officer for BioNTech, which with Pfizer used messenger RNA technology to make their COVID vaccine.

Ditiu said BioNTech and a few other companies are looking into using mRNA technology for a TB vaccine, which she said would have a big impact in more quickly trying to reduce and end the disease,