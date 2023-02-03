Ukraine steps up efforts to exclude Russia from Olympics

Ukraine wants Russia and Belarus to be banned from the Olympics entirely. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said any neutral flag would be “stained with blood.”

Also Friday, the prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania urged the IOC to ban Russian athletes and said a boycott was a possibility.

Ukraine boycotted some sporting events last year rather than compete against Russians.

Speakers at the Ukrainian Olympic Committee's assembly meeting Friday raised concerns about Russia using the event in Paris for propaganda and noted the close ties between some competitors and the country's military.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that if athletes from the two countries compete, “it should be absolutely clear that they are not representing the Russian or Belarusian states.” The United States will host the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

If the IOC's proposal takes effect, Paris would be the fourth Olympics in a row where Russian athletes have competed without the national flag or anthem. The Russian teams at the Winter Olympics in 2018 and 2022 and the Summer Olympics in 2021 were all caught up in the fallout from a years-long series of doping cases.

The last time multiple countries boycotted an Olympics was in 1988, when North Korea and others refused to attend the Summer Games in South Korea. The North Korean team was a no-show at the Tokyo Games in 2021, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC barred it from the following Winter Games in Beijing as a result, saying that teams had a duty to attend every Olympics.

