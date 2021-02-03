Ukraine shuts TV channels owned by Russia-friendly tycoon

Zelenskiy spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel said that Medvedchuk's media assets have been blocked for reasons of national security because they have served as “one of the instruments of war against Ukraine.” Mendel said on Facebook that authorities confirmed the assets were bankrolled by Russia.

The three blocked TV channels issued a statement denouncing the ban as “political repression.” Medvedchuk called the presidential order illegal and said he would appeal.

“With one stroke of a pen, Zelenskiy threw out 1,500 journalists and other employees of the three stations into the street and deprived millions of people of the right to receive objective information,” he said in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy voiced support for Ukraine’s efforts “to counter Russia’s malign influence, in line with Ukrainian law, in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“We must all work together to prevent disinformation from being deployed as a weapon in an information war against sovereign states,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the blocking the three stations as a violation of media freedom and of international standards.

“The authorities' decision to impose such restrictions on the media should be in the focus of attention of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and other international organizations,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.