Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant

The Kremlin claimed Monday that Ukraine's military was attacking the plant and urged Western powers to force Kyiv to stop the activity.

A Russian-installed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region said an air defense system at the plant would be reinforced in the aftermath of last week's shelling. Evgeny Balitsky, the head of the Kremlin-backed administration, told Russian state TV Tuesday that power lines and damaged blocks of the plant were restored.

“The plant is operating normally, but, of course, with an increased degree of security,” Balitsky said.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive and Russian defensive actions in occupied areas has increasingly drawn firepower to southern Ukraine.

After failing to capture Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, early in the war, the Russian military focused its strength on trying to seize all of the country's eastern Donbas region. Pro-Moscow separatists have fought Russian forces in the region for eight years and control some territory as self-proclaimed republics.

The British Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Russian forces had made the most progress in the past month in moving toward the town of Bakhmut - an advance limited to about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

“In other Donbas sectors where Russia was attempting to break through, its forces have not gained more than 3 km during this 30-day period; almost certainly significantly less than planned,” the U.K. ministry said.

However, the ministry cautioned that despite the attention required in southern Ukraine, Russia had maintained attacks on Ukrainian positions in the east.

The governor of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said the Russians were trying to press their offensive in several areas. Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, came under the Russian shelling four times over the past 24 hours, and some city infrastructure was damaged.

A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a street at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, awards Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol who spent a long time in Russian captivity, said the increasingly active guerrilla movement in the region will derail Moscow's plans to organize votes on joining Russia in southeastern Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Icons lay on the debris of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A Ukrainian serviceman of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team guards at his position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team ride to the position in the trunk of pickup at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team jump from the trunk of pickup to take their position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team operate a drone at their position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)