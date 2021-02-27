X

Ukraine sees 2nd fatal oxygen blast at hospital this month

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
An explosion in a Ukrainian hospital ward where COVID-19 patients are being treated has killed one person and injured another

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion in a Ukrainian hospital ward where COVID-19 patients are being treated has killed one person and injured another, authorities said Saturday.

The national emergencies service said in a statement that the explosion occurred in an oxygen pipe. It said 20 people were evacuated after the blast at the hospital in Chernivtsi, a city about 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of Kyiv.

Saturday's explosion was the second fatal oxygen explosion at a hospital in Ukraine this month. Three COVID-19 patients and a young doctor died when an explosion caused a fire at a hospital in Zaporizhzhia during the first week of February.

.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.